REPORT: Lane Kiffin ‘Has Expressed His Interest’ In Coaching At Florida State

FAU football coach Lane Kiffin is reportedly interested in the head coach opening at Florida State.

According to Dennis Dodd on Monday, the legendary college football coach "has expressed his interest" in taking over the Seminoles.

Sources: Lane Kiffin has expressed his interest in the FSU job. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) November 4, 2019

Below is a live look at this glorious development.

Hell yeah, my friends. It’s all coming together very nicely. FSU is the perfect kind of job for Kiffin to take in order to get back on the big stage.

Is it really any surprise I floated Kiffin to FSU early Monday morning, and a few hours later he’s expressed his interest in taking the job?

I don’t think so. We’re trying to will this into existence, and it appears to be working.

I’m sure there’s a lot of losers out there who can find reasons why the Seminoles should pass on Kiffin. That’s a small mind mentality.

Life is short. You have to swing for the fence on every pitch. Otherwise, don’t even step up to the plate. Hiring Kiffin is the definition of trying to hit dingers.

Don’t think about it, FSU. Just do it. The whole country is behind this move. Give the people what we want, and what we want is Lane Kiffin coaching a major Power 5 team again.