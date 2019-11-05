Matthew McConaughey Joins Instagram With Epic Video

Matthew McConaughey joined Instagram on Monday, and he got off to a very hot start.

The legendary “True Detective” actor stated the following in part about why he joined the social media platform:

When people come to my page, I want them to see me. But, this is my first venture into sharing myself and my views with the world and I’m a little bit nervous about it because, quite frankly, I know I want to have a monologue, I’m not sure I want to have the dialogue, but I’m learning that you have to have the dialogue to have the monologue, just as you have a monologue to have the dialogue. So, I’m looking forward to it. I’m looking forward to sharing who I am with you.

View this post on Instagram officially mcconaughey A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey) on Nov 4, 2019 at 8:00am PST

I can’t wait to see what he gives us next. Something tells me McConaughey’s Instagram feed is going to be a content goldmine.

Stay frosty, Matthew! Stay frosty.