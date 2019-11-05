Minnesota Drops Chilling Hype Video For Game Against Penn State

Minnesota cranked up the hype-video game in preparation for Penn State on Saturday.

As you all know, I'm a gigantic fan of hype videos. They're like a drug that I inject straight into my veins whenever there is a big game.

Penn State and Minnesota are both undefeated, they both control their own destinies and they both are in great position to make the playoff.

Naturally, that means we’re in perfect position for a fire hype video, and that’s exactly what the fans got. Watch this one from the Gophers below.

Oars in the water. pic.twitter.com/1CQJng2iKX — Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) November 4, 2019

I’d like to spin you guys some nonsense about how I think that video gives the Gophers a chance. Don’t get me wrong. It’s a great video and it has me amped for the game.

However, there’s nothing on this planet that’s going to convince me the Gophers have a chance. There’s nothing at all.

Penn State is going to smack Minnesota around and hand them their first loss of the season Saturday.

As much as I’d love to see Minnesota win this game, it’s just not going to happen. P.J. Fleck has brought some good energy to the Twin Cities, but it doesn’t matter.

James Franklin and company are going to roll. It likely won’t even be close.

Tune in at noon EST on ABC to watch it all go down. It should be a fun one!