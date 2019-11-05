Guys Recreate Famous ‘Miracle’ Again Scene With Beer. The Video Is Pure America

A couple bros have gone viral for all the right reasons.

Barstool Sports posted a video on Twitter on Tuesday of a group of guys recreating the famous ice sprinting scene from the movie "Miracle."

As hockey fans everywhere know, Herb Brooks force the 1980s Olympic hockey team to skate sprints after a pathetic performance against Norway, and repeatedly shouted "again" as he tore into them.

In the video, which seems to be from Halloween, guys in USA jerseys drink beer as a man impersonating Brooks tells them "again."

Give it a watch below.

I'm not kidding one bit when I say that's the best video I've seen in a very long time. If you don't understand why, then I suggest you just get the hell out of America.

That video had everything we're looking for in a great video. It was about the Miracle on Ice, it had beer and it had some random guys acting out their roles perfectly.

That’s the exact kind of attitude that we used to beat the Soviets.

A lot of the time, the internet is awful. Luckily, this time it pulled through and was awesome. Props to everybody involved for properly honoring the greatest hockey game ever played.