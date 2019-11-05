The Responses To The Nationals’ White House Visit Showed A Lot More About DC Journalists Than The Players

The World Series Champion Washington Nationals visited the White House Monday, and based on The Swamp’s reaction, you’d have thought they were doing the Nazi salute during the televised event.

Daily Caller deputy editor Arthur Bloom and Christian Datoc sat down Tuesday morning to explain what exactly the blowback shows about the elitist journalists in Washington, DC and their fake support of the team.

