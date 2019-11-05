Giants’ Golden Tate Makes One-Handed Catch Against The Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants receiver Golden Tate made an absurd catch Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

During the losing effort, rookie quarterback Daniel Jones tossed one up near the goal line, and Tate came down with a spectacular catch. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

He threw one hand back, snatched the ball and was somehow able to come down with it. Watch the unreal play below.

My friends, I think it’s safe to say that’s going to be in the conversation for catch of the year, and I’m stunned Tate was able to bring that ball in.

Don’t get me wrong. Tate is a very solid receiver, but he’s known more for his dependability than flashy playmaking. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He went full OBJ for that grab, and made it seem effortless.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden Tate (@showtimetate) on Oct 20, 2019 at 7:11am PDT

That’s the kind of catch that will end up on every single season highlight reel. Just one hell of a grab for the former Detroit Lions star.

As somebody who was a big fan of Tate in Detroit, I’m glad to see him having success. The Giants might not have won, but there’s no doubt that catch was incredible.

Major props to Tate.