Watch A Preview For The New ‘South Park’ Episode ‘Season Finale’

The new “South Park” episode looks like it’s going to be pretty great.

The plot of “Season Finale,” according to the show’s YouTube page, is: “The citizens of South Park have had enough of Randy and Tegridy Farms and they just want to lock him up in the all-new episode.”

In the preview, Randy is taken into custody for all the problems surrounding his weed farming business. Naturally, it looks pretty comical. (RELATED: South Park: F**k The Chinese Government)

Give the preview a watch below.

Once again, it looks like “South Park” is going to give us another banger with the sixth episode of season 23. The season has been outstanding, and it looks like “Season Finale” will keep up the same high standard.

For those of you confused, I don’t think it’s the actual season finale. I think that’s just Comedy Central and the creators messing with us.

Historically speaking, the seasons go into December. Obviously, we’re just at the start of November, which means we should still have several more episodes.

If you’re not already watching the latest season of “South Park,” I highly-suggest that you do. It’s one of the few remaining shows on TV that isn’t afraid to take shots at anything.

It came out swinging against China and LeBron James, and did it in hysterical fashion.

Tune in Wednesday night on Comedy Central for the sixth episode of the latest season.