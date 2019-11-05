Video Shows Worker Save Drunken Man From Tracks As Train Rapidly Approaches

A Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) supervisor is being celebrated as a hero after he saved a drunken man who had fallen onto the tracks just as a train was approaching the Oakland station.

In surveillance video shared Tuesday on YouTube by BART, we see the moment supervisor John O’Connor, who has worked for the company for 24 years, was quick to act when he spotted the man fall onto the tracks at the Northern California station, per the Associated Press.

It almost happens so fast, if you blink while watching the video you will miss it. Check it out.

WATCH:

At one point in the clip, we see O'Connor, almost effortlessly, reach down and yank the man up by his shoulders and put him back onto the platform within seconds of the train's arrival.

“The young man just walked, I saw out of the corner of my eye I saw him going in the trackway,” O’Connor told reporters. “He came to the side, and I figured out he wasn’t going to make it. So, I grabbed him, pulled him up on the platform.”

“There was really no time to make a decision,” he added. “I just looked, and it just happened. You know, when you look at police, fire, military, we’ve got heroes on a daily basis. It really feels awkward to be called a hero.”

Officials with BART have confirmed that the man who fell was indeed intoxicated and was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

At the end of the video, we even get see a clip of O’Connor and the person he saved embrace, a moment that has since gone viral.