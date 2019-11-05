Wisconsin Opens The College Basketball Season Tuesday Night Against Saint Mary’s On ESPNU

The start of the college basketball season has arrived for my beloved Wisconsin Badgers.

On Tuesday night, Wisconsin will battle Saint Mary’s on ESPNU at 9:00 EST as we begin our journey to March Madness. This is what it’s all about, gentlemen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Every journey starts with the first step, and ours comes Tuesday night in South Dakota on neutral floor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Nov 2, 2019 at 8:00am PDT

Last year, we fought and grinded our way through the B1G slate and into March Madness. Unfortunately, it ended in massive disappointment as Oregon sent us packing in the first round.

Fans were pissed. We had all the hope in the world with Greg Gard leading the way for one more run with Ethan Happ.

It ended in disaster, and now it’s time to redeem ourselves.

Tonight, Tuesday night, Brad Davison, D’Mitrik Trice, Brevin Pritzl, Aleem Ford, Kobe King and Nathan Reuvers will take the floor to start a new year of Wisconsin basketball.

We banged off a little rust in a warmup against UW-LaCrosse and now it’s time to jump right into the fire against ranked Saint Mary’s.

This is what big time programs dream about. This is what championship-caliber teams prepare for.

The offseason is officially behind us. Now, it’s time to roll. Welcome to the battle, gentlemen. Let’s get to work against Saint Mary’s and carry that kind of energy forward the whole season!