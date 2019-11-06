Are Kylie Jenner And Drake Dating? Here’s What We Know

Kylie Jenner and Drake have sparked romance rumors, but sources close to both assure everyone that their relationship remains as just friends and nothing more.

It comes amid several reports from various outlets speculating, that the 22-year-old reality star and “God’s Plan” hitmaker were spending romantic time together, per TMZ in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Report: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Accusations)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 31, 2019 at 10:59am PDT

However, sources close to both Jenner and Drake shut down those rumors and explained that the two have been at some events together, like the rapper’s recent 33 birthday celebration because they are friends. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Pleads With Khloé And Kim Kardashian To Not ‘Bully’ Jordyn Woods Following Cheating Scandal)

The same sources explained that Kylie is not seeing anyone currently and reportedly has no desire to do so, focusing all her attention on just being a mom to her daughter, Stormi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Oct 23, 2019 at 12:27am PDT

As previously reported, Kylie and boyfriend rapper, Travis Scott, recently split up. Scott is also the father of her daughter, Stormi. The former couple are said to be cohabiting and remaining good friends as they raise their child together.

The comments come after reports surfaced last month about how the reality star and 28-year-old rapper had decided to change their relationship status to single and ones alleging that Kylie reunited with her ex-Tyga at a recording studio inside the Sunset Marquis, per People magazine.

As previously reported, the reality star and Tyga dated on and off for three years before they split in 2017 shortly after the reality star started dating Scott. Several months later reports surfaced that Jenner was pregnant with her first child.