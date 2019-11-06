Barry Sanders Voted The Greatest College Football Player Of All-Time

Barry Sanders has officially been voted the greatest college football player to ever play the sport.

In USA Today’s voting bracket, the former Oklahoma State running back beat out Tony Dorsett as the greatest player ever. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’m not surprised at all that Sanders has been named the GOAT. His junior season with the Cowboys was nothing short of spectacular.

What he did on the gridiron as a college student might never be matched again. For example, the best running back performance of every single week in 2017 still wouldn’t have come close to matching what Sanders did in 1988.

Amazing stat from @ESPNStatsInfo. The best game by a Power 5 RB each week last year still didn’t outrush Barry Sanders in 1988. pic.twitter.com/oLLMhNQASk — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) August 23, 2018

The man accounted for more than 2,800 yards and scored 42 touchdowns. That’s not real life. That’s what you expect to see out of a video game.

Sanders threw on the pads and did it against the best defenses in America. Like I said above, there’s a very real chance we never see a college player like him ever again.

I know I’m biased because I’m a Lions fan, but there’s no doubt in my mind at all that Sanders is the greatest running back in the history of football.

The endless hours of film and the stats speak for themselves.