‘This Whole Hearing Is Out Of Order!’ — Chip Roy Clashes With Adam Schiff During Bill Taylor Testimony

Acting Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor’s testimony before the House Intelligence Committee last month included a clash between Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy and the committee’s chairman, Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff.

Transcripts released Wednesday revealed the Al Pacino movie-like clash, during which Roy declared the entire proceeding “out of order” after being frustrating by Schiff’s refusal to address his concerns.

Towards the beginning of Taylor’s testimony, Roy had asked about about getting transcripts since he was going to be on a subcommittee and “unable to participate.”

But Schiff shut him down with an order to “suspend.”

“What is this?” Roy asked.

“The gentleman is not recognized,” said Schiff. “You can take your comments outside, sir.”

“Take them outside to whom?” Roy asked. “You’re the judge and jury sitting in here deciding who can see this clown show. When can we actually when can my colleagues who aren’t on this committee see the materials in question?”

Schiff responded with another request to suspend, noting that Taylor had traveled “all the way from Ukraine.”

“Well, why won’t you address the legitimate concerns of this … ” Roy responded. The transcript recorded “voices” saying the words “out of order.” (RELATED: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy: GOP Destroyed Impeachment Witness William Taylor’s Testimony)

To which Roy responded: “This whole hearing is out of order.”

From the transcript: