Ohio State Leads The First College Football Playoff Rankings, LSU Is Second

The first college football playoff rankings were released Tuesday night, and Ohio State came in at the top.

The top 10 are as follows:

Ohio State LSU Alabama Penn State Clemson Georgia Oregon Utah Oklahoma Florida

You can see the whole top 25 below.

The full Top 25 rankings for the #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/GTtN3eOeDr — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 6, 2019

I’m glad to see somebody respects Ohio State. They’re the obvious choice for the top spot. I was just saying last night that I thought they were the best team in America, but they weren’t getting an ounce of respect in the polls. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the playoff committee clearly agrees with me because putting them at number one is a statement to the world of college football.

Justin Fields and the rest of the Buckeyes are rolling, and I don’t think we’ll see that change anytime soon.

LSU and Alabama coming in next seems about right. Another surprise for me is Penn State at four instead of five.

The Nittany Lions being ahead of the defending national champs is surprising. Clemson is also undefeated, but the committee must have some problems with what they’ve seen.

Penn State, outside of a game against Pittsburgh, has looked awesome.

The good news for Clemson is that they’re still 100% in if they win out. Nobody is going to keep out the undefeated national champs.

There’d be riots in the streets if that happened. Fans of Dabo Swinney and the Tigers can rest easy. They still 100% control their own fate.

As for Wisconsin, we checked in at 13. That’s a hell of a lot higher than I thought we’d be at after losses to Ohio State and Illinois.

The committee is pretty much saying the OSU loss won’t be held against us, which makes sense. Maybe, just maybe, we’re not out of this yet.