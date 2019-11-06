Cowboys Vs. Giants Game Gets Nearly 14 Million Viewers On ‘Monday Night Football’

The Dallas Cowboys beating the New York Giants 37-18 generated some monster TV ratings Monday night.

According to TVByTheNumbers, nearly 14 million people watched the game on ESPN as Dak Prescott and company took care of business. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s the latest NFL primetime game to get huge numbers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Nov 5, 2019 at 6:11pm PST

I hope we can officially end the debate about whether or not the NFL is 100% back to dominating. The TV ratings this season have been absurd.

With every passing week, we see gigantic primetime numbers across the board. It doesn’t matter if it’s “MNF,” “Thursday Night Football” or “Sunday Night Football.”

All the games are absolutely booming for the league.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Nov 4, 2019 at 6:28pm PST

As a huge football fan, I’m glad to see the numbers are high. The NFL and college football have both produced some insane viewership during the 2019 campaign.

Outside of the Dolphins and Steelers playing, the ratings have been huge. Of course, that game was trash, and nobody cared.

When it comes to the Cowboys and Giants, that’s a game you can guarantee gets a ton of people to tune in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Nov 4, 2019 at 4:02pm PST

We’ll have to see how the ratings continue going forward, but I have no doubt they’ll be big.