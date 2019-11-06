Isaiah Miller Throws Down Monster Dunk Against North Carolina A&T

UNC Greensboro basketball player Isaiah Miller had an absurd dunk Tuesday night during an 83-50 win over North Carolina A&T.

Miller was tossed the ball during an inbounds play for an alley-oop, and he smashed this one down with authority.

As he rolled to the hoop, he elevated for the ball and absolutely rocked the rim. Watch the absurd play below.

No surprise here, as @Nike_Beast23 once again had a #SCtop10 worthy slam against A&T in a season opener! #letsgoG pic.twitter.com/1FfWQXOId4 — UNCG Basketball (@UNCGBasketball) November 6, 2019

It really doesn’t get much crazier than that. In case you’re wondering, Miller is only six feet tall. He’s shorter than I am, and he can jump high enough to kiss the rim.

That pretty much sums up the differences between me and elite athletes in one sentence. I can’t even imagine what I’d do if I had that kind of athleticism. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I can’t touch the net, and Miller is out here throwing down huge dunks with complete ease.

There will never be anything cooler than short people dunking. It’s always awesome, and I’m glad Miller gave us a bit of a show to get the season kicked off.

Hell of a monster dunk in a huge win. Props to him!