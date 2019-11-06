Lady Gaga Denies Relationship With Bradley Cooper Yet Again, Breaking Hearts Everywhere

Actress Lady Gaga has once again denied there was ever a romantic relationship between her and Bradley Cooper during their time filming “A Star Is Born.”

Gaga opened up about her relationship with Cooper for what feels like the hundredth time during an interview with Oprah for Elle magazine published Wednesday.

“Quite frankly, I think the press is very silly,” Gaga said referencing the press’ freak out over her chemistry with Cooper during their performance of “Shallow” during the Oscars. “I mean, we made a love story. For me, as a performer and as an actress, of course we wanted people to believe that we were in love.” (RELATED: Check Out The Best Photos Of Lady Gaga On The Internet)

“We wanted people to feel that love at the Oscars,” she added. “We wanted it to go right through the lens of that camera and to every television that it was being watched on.”

Fans, including myself, were very quick to say the two looked like they were in love during the 2019 Oscars performance. Gaga heavily denied it then and she seems to be doing the same to this very day. I guess we’ll never know if anything really ever happened between the two.

I know fans would still love to see Gaga and Cooper get together.