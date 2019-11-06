Mack Brown Tells Heartwarming Story About George W. Bush Watching Texas Win The National Title

Former Texas football coach Mack Brown had an awesome talk with President George W. Bush after winning the 2005 national title.

In a video shared Tuesday on Twitter by ESPN, the legendary Texas coach recounted how George W. Bush told him he went to bed during the title game Jan. 4, 2006 against USC. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, the president just couldn’t sleep. He got up, watched the rest of the game and took it in as the Longhorns beat the Trojans.

Watch Brown’s awesome telling of their phone conversation below.

Texas-USC was so good that even the President stayed up late to watch it, by himself at the White House. (@CintasCorp) pic.twitter.com/t2Wtnc9p5l — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 5, 2019

I love this story from Brown. George W. Bush was a Texas guy. After all, he was the governor of the Lone Star state before running the whole country.

He was also a very well-known sports fan. Texas playing for the title must have been a dream for the guy. Yet, as the Trojans were starting to run away with it, he decided it was time to get some rest so he could get back to running the country.

We all know what happened next. Texas flipped a switch, Vince Young turned it on and the rest is history.

I also love the fact Bush was a huge sports fan. People who hate sports becoming the president should be outlawed in the Constitution.

If you hate sports, you’re not to be trusted. It’s that simple. Luckily, Bush was a man whose team won that fateful night, and then he shared a heartfelt call with the man who led them there.

Again, George W. Bush is the man.