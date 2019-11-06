Miami Dolphins Waive Robert Nkemdiche

Robert Nkemdiche is no longer a member of the Miami Dolphins.

According to Ian Rapoport, the former Ole Miss star and first round pick was waived on Tuesday by the Dolphins. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Source: The #Dolphins are waiving former first-round DT Robert Nkemdiche. He played in two games. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 5, 2019

It’s truly spectacular how hard and fast Nkemdiche’s career has fallen. Coming out of high school he had an absurd amount of hype.

People talked about him like he might be the greatest defensive player in the history of football. He was solid at Ole Miss, but never somebody who lived up to that level of hype.

He was taken in the first round by the Cardinals, didn’t do much on the field, battled a knee injury, got released, landed in Miami and is now out of there as well.

To say Nkemdiche’s career hasn’t lived up to the hype would be an incredible understatement.

For a guy who was supposed to be the next big thing in the world of football, he sure hasn’t come close to meeting the expectations that were placed on him.

It just goes to show that you can never really know for sure what somebody will do on the field. Luckily for Nkemdiche, he’s earned a little more than $7 million in his career.

I sure hope he saved it because the odds of another big payday are not high.