These Major Outlets Ignored Allegations By ABC’s Amy Robach That The Outlet Killed Her Epstein Story

Project Veritas released a video Tuesday showing ABC’s Amy Robach saying the network shut down her story on the late alleged child sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The story was widely reported on, with outlets such as Axios and The Associated Press covering it.

Multiple major outlets failed to report on the video, including CBS News and MSNBC. CNN only reported on the story in host Brian Stelter’s newsletter, according to a Daily Caller News Foundation analysis.

Multiple outlets have ignored reporting on ABC News anchor Amy Robach’s moment caught on camera where she accused the network of shutting down her story on the late alleged child sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Robach was caught on camera, with footage released by Project Veritas on Tuesday, expressing frustration that her interview with Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre was allegedly killed by the network. The anchor said Buckingham Palace threatened ABC News after finding out Prince Andrew was a part of the story and added that she “had all of” the reporting years ago.

“I’ve had this story for three years,” Robach said in the video. “I tried for three years to get it on to no avail, and now it’s all coming out and it’s like these new revelations. And I freaking had all of it. I’m so pissed right now.” (RELATED: Jeffrey Epstein Arrested And Charged With Sex-Trafficking)

WATCH:

Outlets that covered the story included Axios, The Associated Press, The Daily Beast, Fox News, Vox, The Washington Post and others. Despite the story being covered widely, multiple major outlets failed to report on it.

CNN’s Brian Stelter mentioned Robach’s moment in his newsletter Tuesday, but the outlet has not published a story on its website and hosts ignored the report during Tuesday evening’s news cycle, according to an analysis from the Daily Caller News Foundation, which included a search of key words for broadcast television transcripts.

“Nonetheless, Tuesday’s video clip caused widespread outrage, particularly on the right, with many commenters using it to stoke hatred of the media writ large,” Stelter wrote after summarizing the story. “Personally, the most troubling part to me is Epstein’s usage of high-profile, high-priced lawyers to intimidate news outlets … ”

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the network’s lack of reporting on the story, besides Stelter’s newsletter.

Project Veritas, which released the footage, went after CNN in October. It released leaked footage of various higher-ups at the outlet in an attempt to expose alleged bias and corruption. A CNN staffer recorded phone calls and conversations with other employees, including CNN president Jeff Zucker.

CBS News was another outlet that ignored the report, failing to cover the story both on air and on its website. The outlet did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (RELATED: Why Did ABC News Kill Their Epstein Story?)

Fox News hosts, on the other hand, covered the story every hour Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. The only host who did not mention Robach’s moment was Bret Baier on “Special Report with Bret Baier.” The outlet also published an article on its website Tuesday.

Another outlet that avoided the coverage was MSNBC, which didn’t mention it on air during Tuesday’s news cycle and had no stories on its website about the topic. NBC News is another outlet that avoided the report on air, although a story from the AP was published to its website.

Both of the outlets are owned by NBCUniversal. Neither responded to a request for comment from the DCNF.

After the footage came out, Robach released a statement saying her past commentary was “a private moment of frustration.” Robach added that the outlet didn’t run the interview “because we could not obtain sufficient corroborating evidence to meet ABC’s editorial standard about her allegations.”

It its own statement, ABC said it has “never stopped investigating the story” and added that it has employed a team to uncover the truth about Epstein, whom authorities arrested on accusations of child sex-trafficking in July. He died of an apparent suicide while in a Manhattan jail cell Aug. 10, although many have questioned whether his death was really a suicide.

