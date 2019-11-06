REPORT: People Close To Bob Stoops Are ‘Skeptical’ He’ll Coach Florida State

People in Bob Stoops’ inner circle don’t think he’ll be coaching at Florida State next season.

Stoops name has been tied to the job ever since Willie Taggart was fired, but it doesn’t sound like you should bank on it happening. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Bruce Feldman, two people he spoke with close to Stoops are “skeptical” that he wants to coach the Seminoles in Tallahassee.

RE: Bob Stoops/FSU report> Last night I spoke to a two people very close to him who were really skeptical he’d want to come back to being a college coach and take that job. It wouldn’t surprise me that #FSU boosters would want—and try to pursue him though. https://t.co/GyBrKeEC4l — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 5, 2019

I kind of find it a shade hard to believe that Stoops will be the next head coach of the Seminoles. The man was coaching at Oklahoma.

If he wanted to coach in college, he probably wouldn’t have left the Sooners. He’s also coaching in the XFL at the moment, but we all know that doesn’t mean much right now.

Besides, if Stoops is coaching at FSU, then that means Lane Kiffin isn’t. That’s simply not a reality I’m willing to accept just yet.

Let Stoops hang out in the XFL and let my guy Lane Kiffin take over the Seminoles. It works out for everybody.

Stoops was a hell of a college coach at Oklahoma, but I seriously doubt we’ll see him leading the Seminoles. That’s just the reality of the situation.

Now, let’s get Lane inked to a deal ASAP.