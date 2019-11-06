Watch The Trailer For Christopher Nolan’s New Movie ‘Tenet’

Christopher Nolan’s new movie “Tenet” looks awesome.

Details aren’t really known about the movie, but the description on IMDB is, “The project is described as an action epic revolving around international espionage, time travel, and evolution.”

The cast is also loaded. It includes John David Washington, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, Robert Pattinson and Clémence Poésy from “Harry Potter.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

In the short preview, Washington’s character can be seen looking at a bullet hole in a window and wearing an oxygen mask of some kind.

Watch it below.

Yeah, you can go ahead and sign me up for this immediately. It has Christopher Nolan, it has John David Washington and a loaded cast and it’s about time traveling spies.

Seriously, if that doesn’t get you going, then what will?

For those of you who don’t already know, Nolan just makes bangers. It’s all he knows how to do. Everything he touches turns to gold.

Have you ever heard of “The Dark Knight” series? That’s just the tip of the iceberg. He also made “Inception,” “Dunkirk” and many other great movies.

All he does is win.

I know the details are not really known, but the preview alone has me amped. You can catch “Tenet” in theaters July 17, 2020. Count me in!