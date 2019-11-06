POLL: Overwhelming Majority Of Voters Believe Trump Will Be Re-Elected

As the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump heats up, the overwhelming majority of Americans still believe he will be re-elected.

56% of voters, including 35% of Democrats believe the president will be re-elected next November. Additionally, 85% of Republicans and 51% of Independent voters also believe Trump will secure another four years in the White House, according to a poll published Wednesday from Politico. (RELATED: POLL: Americans’ Confidence In Job Market At Record High)

The poll was conducted less than a week after House Democrats formalized their impeachment inquiry into the president. The poll was conducted from Nov. 1-3, and polled 1,983 registered voters, with a margin of error of roughly 2%. (RELATED: Have Democrats Poisoned The Well On Impeachment?)

Even with the vast majority of voters anticipating Trump’s re-election, the president’s approval ratings remain low. The poll showed only 41% of voters approving of the job Trump is doing, with 55% disapproving. Still, recent polling suggests that the president is well positioned to carry key swing states in 2020 despite his low approval ratings.

A recent poll showed Trump leading the two Democratic front-runners, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren in Iowa. Other polls have shown the president leading Warren in several battleground states such as Michigan, Florida, and North Carolina, while falling within the margin of error in those states against Biden.