We Asked Trump Fans: Would You Ever Support Impeachment?

Daily Caller’s Maranda Finney traveled back to her home state of Kentucky to interview attendees at the Trump Rally in Lexington, Kentucky.

She asked Trump supporters what it would take for them to support impeaching President Donald Trump, if anything at all.

Watch the video for yourself to see what people had to say about impeachment proceedings and let us know what you think about it yourself in the comments below. (RELATED: ‘I’m Not Worried’: Donald Trump Jr. Puts Kentucky Race In Perspective For GOP)

In the meantime, also let us know in the comments who YOU want to see us interview in our next video.

This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And go subscribe to our YouTube channel.