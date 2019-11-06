Tulsi Gabbard Qualifies For November Democratic Debate

Two long-shot Democratic presidential candidates have qualified for the next debate later this month, bringing the total number of qualified candidates to 10.

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar both reached the threshold after an Iowa poll published Thursday by Quinnipiac showed Klobuchar polling at 5%, and Gabbard polling at 3%. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren led with 20%, followed closely by South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 19%, Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at 17%, and Vice President Joe Biden coming in at 15%. (RELATED: POLL: Majority Of Voters Believe Trump Will Be Re-Elected)

The poll surveyed 698 likely Iowa voters, and had a margin of error of roughly 4.5%.

This is the second straight debate that Gabbard has qualified for following her controversial exclusion from the debate stage in September. Gabbard has complained about the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) treatment of her, and briefly considered boycotting last month’s debate, before ultimately deciding to appear on stage with 11 of her fellow candidates. (RELATED: Hillary Clinton: Tulsi Is A ‘Favorite Of The Russians’)

Despite her lagging poll numbers, Gabbard has pledged to take her campaign all the way to the Democratic National Committee next Summer, and has closed the door on running for re-election to her House seat.

The next debate will take place Nov. 20, and will be hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post.