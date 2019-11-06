‘We Will Get Rid Of Him’: Whistleblower’s Attorney Targeted Trump In Old Tweets

Whistleblower attorney Mark S. Zaid targeted President Donald Trump in a 2017 tweet saying, “We will get rid of him.”

Zaid now serves as an attorney for the whistleblower accusing Trump of demanding that Ukraine assist the United States in an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter over the latter’s work for Ukrainian gas company Burisma. (RELATED: Consultant For Firm Linked To Hunter Biden Sought State Department Meeting To Downplay Corruption Concerns)

The attorney initially responded to a tweet from the U.S. State Department wishing a happy Canada Day to Canadians on the nation’s 150th anniversary. “Since Jan 20th, I would much rather be in Canada. What a great country! We’ll be great again when @realDonaldTrump leaves,” he tweeted.

Since Jan 20th, I would much rather be in Canada. What a great country! We’ll be great again when @realDonaldTrump leaves. https://t.co/oo2Si8EfFb — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) July 1, 2017

Zaid then responded to another comment asking whether America would be able to get rid of Trump, adding, “It’s very scary. We will get rid of him, and this country is strong enough to survive even him and his supporters. We have to.”

It’s very scary. We will get rid of him, and this country is strong enough to survive even him and his supporters. We have to. — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) July 2, 2017

***Zaid previously represented the Daily Caller in a 2015 FOIA matter.