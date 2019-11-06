Wisconsin Is Favored By 9.5 Points Over Iowa

Oddsmakers think Wisconsin is going to smash Iowa on Saturday.

According to the current line, the Badgers are favored by 9.5 points against the Hawkeyes when the two meet at 4:00 EST on Fox. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I hope like hell the oddsmakers are correct on this one. We need a win like I need air in my lungs. The Badgers are coming off back-to-back losses.

If we lose to Iowa, this season will officially be a certified dumpster fire. Given the fact we’re only 6-2, we desperately need a win.

That’s exactly what I think we’ll accomplish on Saturday.

It’s just a bit jarring to see a line between two ranked teams start pushing double digits, especially when both are 6-2.

I’d understand the spread being in the range of 4.5 to 6.5 in favor of Wisconsin. That’d make a ton of sense. Getting near 10 is just unreal for the situation we have on our hands.

To say the oddsmakers and the bettors are confident in Wisconsin is an understatement.

I’ll have my full game preview up later in the week as usual, and you’ll all have to check back for it. Am I feeling -9.5 good? I’m not sure yet, but I’m confident we’re going to win.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts and who you’re taking in this major Big 10 matchup.