HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Loses In Overtime To St. Mary’s 65-63

The Wisconsin Badgers started the college basketball season 0-1 after a tough 65-63 loss to St. Mary’s late Tuesday night.

The Badgers and Gaels met in South Dakota to kick off the season, and my squad fell after a hard fought battle in overtime. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Am I ever satisfied with a loss? Hell no. Not at all, but it’s the first game of the season. This matchup was about starting to find out who we are, our identity.

First off, St. Mary’s is one of the best teams in America. Do I think we are more talented than them? Absolutely, but they’re a rock solid squad.

Brad Davison and Nate Reuvers both appear to already be in prime form as they combined for 38 points. I know it’s only one game, but we need a third star to arise and we need them to appear fast.

Obviously, D’Mitrik Trice is the likely candidate to fill that gap.

The guy I was expecting a little more out of was Kobe King. He appeared to disappear for large gaps of the game and only scored six points in 30 minutes. We’re going to need a hell of a lot more out of him down the stretch if we’re going to compete against the best teams in America.

Our whole bench also combined for a grand total of two points. My friends, that will need to change.

Overall, I hate the fact we started the season with a loss. I have a dirty taste in my mouth, but this won’t matter a ton down the stretch if we improve.

St. Mary’s is a hell of a good team. They’re a very good squad, and they just simply got the better of Wisconsin last night. It won’t happen again.