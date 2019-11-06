Woody Harrelson Claims Mike Pence Once ‘Mentored’ Him

Actor Woody Harrelson claims he was once mentored by Vice President Mike Pence.

Harrelson, 58, appeared on “WTF With Marc Maron” and talked about meeting Pence when he was in college, according to a report published by Fox News.

“I did a sermon when I was 17, and then I did another one at Hanover College,” said Harrelson, as Yahoo Entertainment reported. “In fact, this is kind of bizarre but Mike Pence was two years older at the same school, at Hanover, and he was the guy who kinda mentored me through it.”

The “Hunger Games” actor described Pence as the person to go to on religious matters.

Harrelson also discussed the time he sat down for dinner with President Donald Trump. In 2002, the actor was invited to dinner with Trump, his wife Melania, Pence and former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura. (RELATED: A Picture Of Woody Harrelson Helps NYPD Nab Suspected Look-Alike Thief)

“You realize how a second can be fast or a second can feel like forever,” Harrelson said. “He just wants to talk about himself and he does continuously.”

The actor talked about the dinner before in an August interview with Esquire.

“Now, at a fair table with four people, each person is entitled to 25 percent of the conversation, right? I’d say Melania got about 0.1 percent, maybe. I got about 1 percent. And the governor, Jesse, he got about 3 percent. Trump took the rest,” Harrelson said. “It got so bad I had to go outside and burn one before returning to the monologue monopoly.”

“Listen, I came up through Hollywood, so I’ve seen narcissists,” he continued. “This guy was beyond. It blew my mind.”