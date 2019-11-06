Filming On Season 3 Of ‘Yellowstone’ Has Officially Finished

Cameras are done rolling on season three of “Yellowstone.”

I had seen some Instagram posts from stars of the show indicating that a wrap was coming on the latest season of the Paramount Network hit with Kevin Costner. I reached out to somebody with knowledge of the situation, and they confirmed season three is done filming. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Finale ‘Sins Of The Father’ Ends With Death And Hope For The Future)

You can check out some of the Instagram posts from Cole Hauser, Jefferson White and Kelly Reilly below.

This is great news, folks. We know we’re getting season three in 2020, and June 17th seems to be the date floating around online.

Given that it’s November and cameras are done filming, I’d say the timeline would seem to indicate June is the likely return date.

After how season two left us and all the carnage the Duttons went through, I honestly just can’t wait to get some new episodes. Tate got kidnapped, Kayce did Kayce things by killing the people responsible, Dan Jenkins died after redeeming himself and the Duttons dispatched the Beck brothers from the planet. It was pure adrenaline.

We need more episodes like we need air to breathe!

Luckily, we do know a few key details of season three. Most notably, Josh Holloway has joined the team. Will he be the latest foe for the Duttons to vanquish? Only time will tell.

If you haven’t already started watching “Yellowstone,” then I suggest you stop whatever you’re doing at the moment to begin immediately.

Of course, the fact you’re reading this article right now means you’re probably a huge fan, and I hope you’ve had as much fun over the past two seasons as I have.

It feels like it’s been a minute or two since we last had some “Yellowstone” content, and this is a hell of a way to get back into the news.

Cameras are finished rolling, the days are counting down and we’ll soon have season three in front of us. If that doesn’t have you amped, then you just don’t know great TV when you see it.

Sound off in the comments with what you think will happen in the new episodes. I can’t wait to get back to the Yellowstone with John, Rip, Kayce and the rest of the Dutton crew.

It’s going to be one hell of a ride.