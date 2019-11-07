Alex Morgan Says She Wants To Play In The 2020 Olympics After Giving Birth

American soccer star Alex Morgan wants to play in the 2020 Olympics in Japan.

Morgan recently announced she's pregnant with her first child with husband and fellow soccer player Servando Carrasco. That had some wondering what it meant for her future on the field. Well, it sounds like she wants to get back very quickly.

“I hope to get back on the field as soon as possible. After having a healthy baby, I want to get back with the national team and look forward to playing in Tokyo,” Morgan told USA Today on Tuesday.

It would be the most badass thing in the world if Morgan gave birth in 2020 at some point in April, and then played in the Olympics.

I know there are a lot of people who like trashing the women’s soccer team, and there’s plenty to pick at there. I get it, but let’s not pretend like Morgan isn’t awesome.

If there’s anybody who can give birth and then play in the Olympics, it’s her.

If you’re not cheering for Morgan to win another gold with the women’s team, then you probably hate freedom. I’m not saying you need to agree with all the antics of the soccer team, but there’s never a reason to root against the USA.

That’s especially true when the star player plans on leading the way after giving birth in 2020.

Go, Morgan, go! All the real sports fans are behind her!