Baker Mayfield Says He Shaved After Loss To The Denver Broncos Because He ‘Didn’t Deserve’ Handlebar Mustache

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had some bizarre comments about his facial hair.

The team’s starting quarterback shaved his handlebar mustache down Sunday after a humiliating loss to the Broncos, and it was just the latest sign he might not actually be focused on what matters.

For some reason, Mayfield really wanted to discuss the topic Wednesday, and said he shaved because he “didn’t deserve” to have the handlebar mustache after no longer being undefeated with it.

You can watch his full comments below.

Seriously, what is this dude’s issue? Does Baker Mayfield seem focused on winning football games at all? Does a guy focused on his facial hair seem like a guy focused on winning the Super Bowl?

This dude needs a reality check, and he needs one badly. I would be irate if I was with the Browns. The team’s franchise quarterback is out here talking about facial hair. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The team is 2-6! Maybe, just maybe, spend a little more time practicing, and a hell of a lot less time focused on your facial hair.

Last time I checked, Baker Mayfield is paid to win football games. He’s not paid to shave multiple times throughout a Sunday.

This might all be acceptable if the Browns didn’t suck and actually won. However, we all know that’s not the case as they’ve fallen to an abysmal 2-6.

Congrats, Cleveland! You drafted a guy first overall who couldn’t seem less focused on the important things. Outstanding job by the Browns!