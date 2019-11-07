Boise State Will Wear Chilling Black Uniforms Against Wyoming On Saturday

Boise State will wear some fire uniforms Saturday against Wyoming.

The team will be wearing all-black threads when they take the field against the Cowboys, and these things are awesome. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give them a look below.

Boise State’s all-black uniforms are honestly some of the best in the game. I don’t know what it is about wearing black, but there’s just something insanely badass about it.

If you’re Wyoming, you have to ask if it’s even worth taking the field if BSU is going to be wearing their black uniforms.

It seems like a blowout just waiting to happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boise State Football (@boisestatefootball) on Nov 5, 2019 at 4:41pm PST

For what it’s worth, I think I’m 100% so far this season when picking against the spread when it comes to teams wearing awesome uniforms.

The Broncos are somewhere between -12 and -13 right now against the Cowboys depending on where you’re betting. It doesn’t matter which line you choose in my opinion.

I’m all in on BSU if they’re going with their all-black uniforms. Take the Cowboys and don’t look back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boise State Football (@boisestatefootball) on Nov 6, 2019 at 4:12pm PST

Pray for Wyoming. They’re fixing to get lit up on Saturday.