Chaos Behind The Scenes: Trump Jr.’s Visit To ‘The View’ Stirs Everyone Up

Donald Trump Jr.’s presence on the set of ABC’s “The View” caused a stir Thursday, and the tension reportedly didn’t fade even when the cameras were off.

Several heated exchanges between President Donald Trump’s son and the show’s hosts made headlines as accusations flew from both sides, but during the commercial breaks the audience got involved as well. (RELATED: ‘The View’ Hosts Blatantly Lie, Falsely Accuse Don Jr. Of Crime In Wild Segment)

The Hollywood Reporter shared a number of behind-the-scenes details after sending a reporter to attend the show as a member of the studio audience.

Whoopi Goldberg reportedly laid into the audience after the first interview segment resulted in loud boos, saying, “The booing is f**king us up. It’s messing with everyone’s mic. You can grimace and all that. All we hear is booing.”

Several people yelled comments during the breaks as well — one man in a Trump hat asked “who killed Epstein?” and another yelled at Trump Jr., disputing his claim that he was a “private citizen.”

The show continued in that same vein, however, and audience members continued to cheer and boo despite several warnings — at one point prompting Joy Behar to address the audience in frustration. “This is not a MAGA rally,” she said. “Calm down!”

The audience appeared to be split over whether or not having Trump Jr. on the show was a good idea — one person yelled out, “Thank God!” when Goldberg announced that the interview was over, while another told THR that she didn’t have a problem with it. “I think it’s good. Let him be uncomfortable,” she said.

Trump Jr. appeared on the show, alongside girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, to promote his new book “Triggered.”