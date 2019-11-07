Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman Admits He Contemplated Suicide After His Wife’s Death

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman says he contemplated suicide in the hours after his wife’s death.

The moment was shown in Wednesday night’s finale of “Dog’s Most Wanted,” according to a report published by People magazine.

“Dog the Bounty Hunter” claimed the only time he had been alone was when he showered because being alone gave him time to think about everything.

“I just hope that I don’t live very much longer without her, because now she made the first step, she’s through the gate,” Duane said during the finale. “She paved a way for me. I want to take a goddamn pain pill so bad.”

“I feel like if I did something to myself right now and passed away suicidal and I got to heaven and was like, ‘Hi honey,’ and would she go, ‘You dumb ass, why would you do that?'” he said. “Or would she go, ‘Wow, you’re here.’ I’ll be like ‘Of course I’m here. You left me. I’m here.’ So, am I obligated to do that?” (RELATED: REPORT: Dog the Bounty Hunter Hospitalized Due To Heart Complications)

Beth Chapman was diagnosed with throat cancer back in 2017. She died June 26. Beth was 51 years old at the time.

“We’ve prepared for this for a while,” Duane said in the episode after Beth’s death. “I don’t care how much you prepare, it’s tough.”