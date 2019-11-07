Gigi Hadid Hits Back After Being Called Out For Her Street Style: I’m ‘Not Dressing for Your Approval’

Gigi Hadid hit back after being called out over her street style and made it crystal clear that she’s “not dressing” for anyone else’s approval while running errands.

“You guys need to calm [the f—] down sometimes,” the 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret model wrote, per People Magazine in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Hailey Bieber Explains Why She Felt ‘Inferior’ To Models Like Gigi Hadid And Kendall Jenner)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Oct 5, 2019 at 7:03am PDT

“It’s called stepping out to do one errand, not dressing for your approval,” she added. “Your unrealistic expectations and petty complaining all the time about my style or not being sexy enough isn’t going to make me dress different.”(RELATED: Report: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Tied Knot After 2-Month Engagement)

Hadid continued in a follow-up tweet, “Not just talking about this specific comment. You all talk about empowering women. I support and empower women that show skin and that don’t. It’s about choice. I show skin when I want to and still feel sexy covered head to toe & will continue to do so. Over the snarky comments.”

It comes after one person retweeted a picture of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wearing a striped top, black jacket, black leggings and sneakers, per E! News.

The person wrote in a since-deleted tweet, “she’s such a natural beauty… idk what happened to her iconic street style tho.”

Another person responded to the tweet that has been deleted, “What happened is called Mimi,” a reference to Gigi’s stylist, Mimi Cuttrell.

Later, the lingerie model responded to another tweet about her looks and suggested they instead use their energy on social media to bring about positivity.

“I like what I wear and wear it for that reason,” Hadid tweeted. “It’s not about a stylist, it’s how I’m choosing to express myself. Your opinion isn’t going to change that. Those of you who feel this way should focus your energy on praising those whose style u love. Peace.”