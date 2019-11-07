REPORT: Greg Schiano Wants Upgraded Athletic Facilities To Coach Rutgers

Greg Schiano reportedly wants one major thing in order to coach Rutgers again.

According to NJ.com, NJ’s Rutgers Sports Insider reported that Schiano wants upgraded athletic facilities in order to coach the Scarlet Knights.

One of the things he reportedly wants is an indoor practice stadium.

If all Rutgers needs in order to get Schiano is to build an indoor practice stadium, then they should absolutely do it.

Schiano was actually able to win back in the day with Rutgers. That’s something pretty much nobody else has ever been able to do. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If he’s the top target, then an indoor practice facility is nothing to get the job done.

Schiano is the best option on the table for Rutgers. He’s lightyears better than Butch Jones or anybody else who has been tied to the job.

He’s a defensive mastermind and a hell of a good coach. Will he make Rutgers a Big 10 power? Hell no. No chance at all.

However, he could make them much better than they are right now. Get Schiano, build better facilities, and the team will improve.