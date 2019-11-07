7-Year-Old Whose Mother Tried To Transition Him To A Girl Reportedly Attends School As A Boy

A 7-year-old boy whose mother attempted to transition him to a girl reportedly attended school as a boy Monday.

A judge ruled Oct. 24 that parents Anne Georgulas and Jeff Younger have joint custody over their son James Younger and that the father has a say in whether his son is transitioned to a girl.

Georgulas, who is a pediatrician, had previously tried to transition her child to a girl, telling the court that the 7-year-old is transgender and wishes to be named “Luna.” Jeff Younger had said his son is happy being a boy and does not desire to be a girl.

But a Facebook page devoted to updating the public about the James Younger case stated that James chose to attend school as a boy Monday. The “Save James” page posted photos of the child wearing a button-down and pants next to his twin brother before church Sunday.

“Jeff emailed the principal today and James and Jude’s teachers had reported that there was zero stress or disruptions in the classroom today,” the “Save James” page said in a caption of the post. “Just another day in school ???? Prayers answered.”

“Going to school,” the post continued. “This is what it looks like when JAMES gets to choose!” (RELATED: Legacy Media Largely Silent On 7-Year-Old James Younger’s Case)

“We are all excited to hear how the first day went where James was allowed a choice on what to be called,” one of the “Save James” moderators who identified himself as Alan wrote in the comments on the post. “He was not told what name to choose but was told that if he chooses James, the teachers must call him that. The principal was informed earlier.”

“Save James” did not yet respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation as to how it obtained this information and whether Jeff Younger instructed James to dress in boy’s clothing Sunday. Georgulas’s lawyers also did not respond to a request for comment on the matter.

“Save James” continues to share information about James Younger’s case in an effort to get national attention about similar cases.

“We determined to get louder and now have thousands who will hold those Senators and Representatives accountable during the next election. We the people are fed up with the attacks on children by the transgender agenda,” Alan Echols, who helps with the SaveJames page, told LifeSiteNews.

Georgulas filed a motion Tuesday requesting that Dallas Judge Kim Cooks be recused from the case — the same judge who decided Georgulas and Younger have joint custody over James Younger.

“The judge even commented on the case — a pending matter in her court — on her Facebook page, and in doing so invited (and permitted) ex parte communication about it,” Georgulas’s attorneys said in a motion for recusal, according to Dallas News.

Georgulas is demanding Cooks drop the case after the judge shared a Dallas Morning News story regarding her Oct. 24 ruling with the caption, “The Governor nor any legislature had any influence on the Court’s Decision.”

The post referred to Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Oct. 23 announcement of an investigation into James Younger’s case following conservative outrage on Twitter. Abbott tweeted that the Texas Attorney General’s Office and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services are looking into details of James Younger’s case.

Georgulas’s attorneys said Cooks must recuse herself from the case because of the post.

