Jeffrey Epstein’s Brother Said Body Had ‘Unexplained’ Injuries On Wrist And Shoulder

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother, Mark, said an autopsy found “unexplained” injuries on Jeffrey’s wrists and shoulder, leading him to request that the Justice Department release all of his brother’s forensic medical files, Fox News reported.

Conspiracy theories have swirled around Epstein’s death since his apparent suicide in August. Autopsy results determined that he had hung himself, having used bed sheets to create a noose and kneeling forward away from his bed with enough force to break his neck. Mark now claims to have seen injuries to his brother’s wrists and shoulder that weren’t consistent with suicide. (RELATED: The Prison Where Epstein Was Housed Is Understaffed, With Bad Living Conditions, And Big Corruption Problems)

“Those are unexplained. Was he handcuffed and struggled? Was someone holding his wrists? The marks on his wrist are unexplained,” Mark, 65, told Fox News. “They’re playing games. I’ve done the appropriate requests with Justice twice, and have heard nothing. I was told someone is looking into it.”

The neck injuries found in the autopsy also came under scrutiny, as they occur only rarely in hanging cases, Fox News reports. Though at least one forensic pathologist, Dr. Cyril Wecht, claims Epstein could have caused them by throwing himself from the top bunk.

Dr. Michael Baden, who Mark hired to observe the autopsy, says the forensic information would be critical to discovering when the wrist and shoulder injuries occurred. Mark claims he was told the file had to go through the DOJ after he tried to obtain the file from the New York City Medical Examiner’s office in August, according to Fox News. (RELATED: Epstein’s Last Words To Lawyer Didn’t Imply Suicide)

“Did the injuries happen a week before or at the time of the incident? We have to look at the microscopic slides to see when the injuries occurred,” Dr. Baden said. “The brother requested this information three months ago and he still has not gotten it.”