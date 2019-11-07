Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Voice Support For Penn State Against Minnesota

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are pulling for Penn State this weekend against Minnesota.

The Nittany Lions tweeted a Twitter video of the two hyping up the team, and there’s no doubt who the “Game of Thrones” star is cheering for. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

They’re all in on PSU. Give the video a watch below.

Always to have @joejonas + the Queen of the North on your side. Get on @SophieT‘s level, Nittany Nation. LET’S GO!#WeAre! pic.twitter.com/ObPDksM5uS — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) November 6, 2019

Of course, it shouldn’t surprise us too much Jonas and Turner are siding with the white and blue. They have a history of being pro-Penn State.

Still, I feel like this might be exactly what the Nittany Lions need this weekend to destroy Minnesota. I was already going to pick PSU.

Now, there’s no chance I’m not. You can’t cheer against the Queen in the North. After all, Sansa was one of the coolest characters in all of “Game of Thrones.”

With Sansa Stark on the side of the Nittany Lions, this game might not even be close on Saturday. If there’s anything we know about her, it’s that she has a long history of winning. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I simply can’t get against her. It’d go against everything I know about college football and my “Game of Thrones” fandom.

Tune in at noon EST on ABC Saturday for all the action!