Joy Behar Questions Trump’s Character On ‘The View’ — Don Jr. Reminds Her Of That Time She Wore Blackface

Things got testy on “The View” Thursday when Donald Trump Jr. and “The View” co-host Joy Behar clashed over Behar and President Donald Trump’s past comments.

Trump Jr. and Behar clashed after Behar brought up the president’s crass comments on the infamous Access Hollywood tape that was released a month before the 2016 presidential election. (RELATED: Meghan McCain Calls U.S. Withdrawal From ‘Nothing Short Of Godless’)

“We heard — hold on. We heard the access tape. He bragged about grabbing women by their genitalia,” Behar said about the president during a discussion about discourse. “That’s what Meghan is talking about. She’s talking about lowering the discourse to his level which is horrible for this country. Even if people are working, we don’t want to have a country like that. Do you understand that?”

Trump Jr. quickly fired back, reminding Behar of that time she donned blackface in an attempt to dress up as a “beautiful African woman.”

WATCH:

“We have all done things that we regret. If we’re talking about bringing the discourse down, joy. You have worn blackface,” Trump Jr. said. (RELATED: Donald Trump Jr. Calls Anti-Israel Sentiment Among Democrats ‘Deeply Troubling’)

Behar denied the charge, despite having admitted during a 2016 episode of “The View” that she had used some “makeup that was a little bit darker than my skin.” (RELATED: Jim Jordan Says Republicans Will Subpoena The Whistleblower To Testify Publicly)

“No, I have not. I have not,” Behar said of Trump Jr’s charge. (RELATED: The Evolution Of Marco Rubio: From Foreign Policy Hawk To Spokesman For A Worker-Friendly GOP)

However, Behar’s co-host at the time appeared to believe that Behar was donning blackface in the photo.

“Are you my auntie?” Raven-Symone asked at the time. “She looks black.”