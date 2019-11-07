Editorial

Kate Middleton Turns Heads In Gorgeous Royal Blue Dress In London

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the launch of the National Emergencies Trust at St Martin-in-the-Fields in Trafalgar Square in London, Britain November 7, 2019. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Kate Middleton definitely turned heads Thursday when she stepped out in a gorgeous royal blue dress during an official outing in London, Britain.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as stunning as ever in the long-sleeve number that went down to her knees as she joined Prince William where the two attended the launch of the National Emergencies Trust at St Martin-in-the-Fields in Trafalgar Square. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

She completed the terrific fall look with loose hair, a blue belt, and black high heels. (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

To say she looked absolutely incredible would be a serious understatement.

“Today The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the launch of the @NatEmergTrust, an independent charity which will provide an emergency response to disasters in the UK,” a tweet from Kensington Palace read.

The duchess’ fashion sense is always right on as has been noted before. Check out some of those unforgettable looks here.