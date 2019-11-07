Kim and Khloé Kardashian React To Kourtney Potentially Leaving ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian might not be a reality star for much longer.

Sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian reacted to the news that Kourtney might be leaving the hit reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians in a report published Thursday by Entertainment Tonight.

“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” Kourtney said about her decision to cut back on time spent on the show. “But I’m not saying goodbye.”

“I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18,” she adds. “It isn’t airing yet but it’s being filmed.”

Khloé said the sisters would miss Kourtney, but didn’t believe that she would be done with the show forever.

“I feel like it’s a revolving door, so Kourtney might leave this week, [but] she’ll be back,” Khloé said. “They all come back.” (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Admits She’s Readjusting To Kanye’s New Christian Lifestyle)

Kim threw out the idea that the two sisters could do their own spin-off show if Kourtney ever left “KUWTK.”

“Like, just Kim and Khloe take… Calabasas. That’d be amazing,” Kim mused. “We can live in the condo with all of our kids and see how that goes.”

Kourtney definitely makes the show what it is today. She’s so blunt and hilarious that I’m not sure I’d even tune in to keep up with the Kardashians if she was gone. Other people obviously would just because they are the Kardashians.