Lady Gaga Cancels Show Due To Bronchitis, Sinus Infection

ELLE's 25th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By L'Oreal Paris, Hearts On Fire And CALVIN KLEIN - Red Carpet

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine)

Lauryn Overhultz

Lady Gaga canceled her Las Vegas concert performance due to illness.

The musician made the announcement on her Instagram story Wednesday, according to a report published by Page Six. The “Shallow” singer had to cancel due to a severe case of bronchitis and a sinus infection.

“I’m so devastated I can’t perform tonight for so many people who traveled to come see me,” Gaga captioned a photo of herself with an IV in her arm. “I have a sinus infection and bronchitis and feel very sick and sad I never want to let you down.”

“I’m just too weak and ill too [sic] perform tonight,” she added. “I love you little monsters I’ll make it up to you. I promise.” (RELATED: Lady Gaga Falls Off Stage While Dancing With A Fan)

Gaga’s sickness comes after she fell off the stage in Las Vegas on Oct. 14. After the fall, Gaga had x-rays done on her entire body. Although was in a lot of pain, the singer still attended a friend’s bachelorette party after the brutal fall.

Gaga has really had a rough go of it lately. Even though it sucks that she canceled the concert, maybe her body really does need this rest.