Lesbian Priest Calls Abortionists ‘Saints,’ Gets Appointed CEO Of Abortion Group

Lesbian Episcopal Priest Katherine Ragsdale called abortion doctors “modern-day saints” after she was appointed CEO of the National Abortion Federation,The Daily Wire reported Wednesday.

“It has been a great privilege to lead this organization for the last year and work alongside the incredible and dedicated NAF Board, staff, and membership,” Ragsdale said. “Abortion providers are some of my personal heroes and modern-day saints. It is an honor to be able to serve and support NAF members as they provide compassionate health care amid increasing attacks and challenges.”

Ragsdale has served as the group’s interim president since 2018, and has been married to fellow Episcopal priest Mally Lloyd since 2011. Ragsdale’s compensation for the post has yet to be announced, but her predecessor, Vicki Saporta, earned a $392,018 salary in 2017. (RELATED: Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Alabama Abortion Ban)

Her pro-choice activism has been widely criticized among pro-life Christians, who argue Christian doctrine is clearly against abortion for both Catholics and Protestants. (RELATED: Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Georgia Abortion Ban)

“For decades, Katherine Ragsdale, a false prophet, has been trying to put religious vestments on child-killing,” Father Frank Pavone, national director of Priests for Life, told LifeSiteNews. “She led the ‘Religious Coalition for Abortion Rights,’ which actually provides rites of blessing for parents about to kill their children, and for the facilities in which the blood is shed.”

NAF’s member groups include abortion clinics across the country, Planned Parenthood affiliates, hospitals, and women’s health centers that account for “approximately half” of the annual abortions in the U.S. and Canada, according to its website.