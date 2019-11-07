Matthew Stafford Limited At Practice, Reportedly Struggling With Hip And Back Issues

Detroit Lions superstar Matthew Stafford was limited at practice Wednesday.

According to ProFootballTalk, the team’s starting quarterback wasn’t a full participant because he’s dealing with back and hip injuries. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Nov 6, 2019 at 4:00pm PST

This is a fun reminder that things can always get worse. The Lions are currently 3-4-1, and we’re now at a point where there’s no margin for error.

We have to start stacking up wins, and we have to start doing it fast. We can maybe stomach one more loss the rest of the way. Two losses would mean we’re in huge trouble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Nov 3, 2019 at 12:53pm PST

You know what’s not a good sign for my Lions when it comes to winning games? When the face of the franchise is struggling with multiple parts of his body.

That’s the definition of a bad sign.

Hopefully, this just turns out to be a minor bump in the road, and he’s ready to play Sunday against the Bears.

If he’s not, then we’re going to be having a much different conversation, and it won’t be a good one. If the Lions can’t beat the Bears, then just stick a fork in them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Oct 20, 2019 at 10:13am PDT

Get well soon, Stafford. There’s no doubt at all we need him out on the field.