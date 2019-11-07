Chicago Bears Quarterback Mitch Trubisky Doesn’t Want TVs On In The Facility

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky is apparently absurdly soft.

The Bears have been awful this year, and Trubisky’s poor play has been a big reason why. Naturally, that has led to a lot of criticism. How is he handling it? Well, you’d be wrong if you thought he’d just deal with it like a man. He wants the damn TVs in the facility turned off! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Trubisky said the following about having the TVs in the building turned off, according to NFL.com late Wednesday afternoon:

I’ve done pretty good with that. Trying to get some of these TVs in the building turned off because you’ve got too many people talking on TV about us and what they think about us, what we should do, what we are and what we’re not. But they don’t really know who we are or what we’re capable of as people or what we’re going through or what we’re thinking. It’s just the outside viewers looking in. So, tunnel vision, earmuffs and just come to work every day and try to get better and get back to what we know we’re capable of doing

This is the definition of a soft move. How embarrassing is this for Trubisky? He’s a multi-millionaire NFL quarterback, and he’s apparently too fragile to listen to criticism.

What I’m about to say might sound crazy to the young NFL passer, but it’s the truth. Do you know how you get the criticism to end?

You win football games. It’s that simple. It might sound like rocket science, but it’s not.

Instead, Trubisky is choosing the route of a spoiled child. So, nobody can now watch TV because he can’t handle the criticism?

Seems a bit foolish and selfish to me.

If this is really the type of mentality Trubisky has, then he will never be a star in the NFL. You think Tom Brady and Russell Wilson are demanding TVs be shut off when somebody criticizes them?

Hell no. They’re champions, and champions use everything as motivation. They don’t demand to be isolated and protected from negativity.

This is like the safe space song out of “South Park,” but in real life.

Best of luck to all the Bears fans out there. It sounds like you’re going to need all the help you can get.