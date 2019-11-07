Gun Owners Laugh In MSNBC Host’s Face When He Asks About Gun Buyback Proposals

A panel of gun owners laughed in the face of MSNBC host Ali Velshi when he asked what they thought of gun buyback proposals from Democratic politicians.

“Let me ask you about a proposal floated out there by a presidential candidate, or more, about gun buybacks. Who thinks that is a good idea?” Velshi asked. Several panelists immediately burst into laughter, while another mocked the question, joking: “I want mine for a million bucks, so if they’re willing to pay me that.”

Several members of the panel raised their hands when asked if Democratic gun control proposals would affect their vote in the 2020 election. Three panelists answered yes when asked if the gun issue would “most determine who you would vote for.” (RELATED: Democrats Are Making Girls’ Sports A 2020 Campaign Issue. Establishment Media Aren’t Telling You)

“Oh yeah, yeah,” answered one voter, a black American man. “Don’t mess with my rights to protect my family by trying to take away my firearms.”

WATCH:



The panelists were also skeptical of some companies’ decisions to limit sales of firearms and ammunition to their customers. “People that want to get them and will get them, they’re still going to get them,” said one woman.

“So now this is their way out, to say, they can be the hero, we’re gonna get rid of all this stuff. Well, they were probably looking for a way to get rid of it anyway,” another panelist added.

