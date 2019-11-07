Nick Saban Says ‘There’s A Good Chance’ Tua Tagovailoa Plays Against LSU, Mobility Improving ‘Dramatically’

It sounds like Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa playing against LSU is almost a certainty at this point.

Head coach Nick Saban told ESPN on Wednesday that his dual-threat quarterback is "still day-to-day," but "there's a good chance he will play" against the Tigers.

The legendary coach also added that Tua’s mobility has “improved dramatically” with every passing day.

This is great news for fans of Alabama. I feel like I’ve said this a million times at this point, but they desperately need Tua on the field in order to beat the Tigers.

They just do, and fans have been very nervous ever since he injured his ankle against Tennessee. I think we all see the writing on the wall if Tua isn’t ready to roll Saturday.

Luckily for fans of the Crimson Tide, it sounds like the star of the team will be out there slinging it against LSU.

That’s great news for the team, and fans of college football in general. We want this game to be as close as possible.

Nobody wants to watch LSU beat Alabama with a backup quarterback on the field. We want to watch LSU and Alabama throw right hooks at each other with all their star players healthy.

With Tua on the field, there’ll be no excuses if Alabama loses.

Tune in at 3:30 EST on CBS to watch the highly-anticipated SEC matchup. It should be an epic one, especially if Tua plays.