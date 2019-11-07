Calling All Patriots: If You Were A Reporter, What Question Would You Ask President Trump?

Calling all Daily Caller Patriots!

We’re happy to announce a new, daily questionnaire where YOU get to voice your opinion and help us craft our coverage, not just for the Patriots section, but for the entire website.

Without giving too much away, we’ve got an upcoming sit down interview with President Donald Trump, so we’d like to kick off this team effort by letting you tell us what you’d ask POTUS if he were right in front of you.

Would you ask him about his plans for 2020? Or maybe about the benefits of one of his policies? We want to hear what YOU would ask. Every Patriots subscriber has the opportunity to have their question be presented at the White House and/or to President Trump. Fill out the form below to participate.

