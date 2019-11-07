Poll: 52% Of Americans Will Be Unhappy If Trump Wins Re-Election, 45% Want Him Removed From Office

A new poll from the Los Angeles Times indicates that the majority of Americans would by unhappy with President Donald Trump winning another term.

According to the LA Times, “a majority of respondents, 52%, say they would be unhappy if Trump were reelected, and just 30% say they would be happy.”

The poll also finds that a plurality of people, 44% support the House of Representatives voting to impeach Trump. Only 30% do not support while 26% aren’t sure yet.

Additionally, the poll indicates that 45% want Trump removed from office altogether.

Several polls released over the last few weeks have shown that many Americans are fed up with Trump on the issue of impeachment. A Fox News poll released this month showed that 49% of Americans support Trump being impeached and removed from office.

Another poll, from ABC/Washington Post, indicated that several Democratic candidates are leading Trump nationally, with former vice president Joe Biden leading by 17 points. (RELATED: Poll Shows Trump Trailing Biden In 4 Of 6 Key States He Won In 2016)

According to another poll released Wednesday, the majority of Americans think he will be re-elected.